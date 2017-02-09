Is Phoenix already done with winter?

Sun beats down on the Valley of the Sun (Photo: 12News)

PHOENIX - The 80s are officially here as Phoenix Sky Harbor hit 82 degrees Thursday afternoon. As a result, the question we have all been asking: Is winter over or did we even have a winter in Phoenix?

Let’s first see if we even had a winter this year in Phoenix.

“Yes, we’ve had a nice winter actually. From about the beginning of December through current, it has been a little warmer than average, but it has been fairly wet as well, so it has been a fairly good winter,” said Mark O’Malley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

Even though we have seen near-average rain so far this winter, one thing has been missing.

“Our overnight lows have not been that cold. We really haven’t seen a threat for a big freeze in the metro this year,” said O’Malley.

The lowest temperature recorded so far this year in Phoenix has been 35 degrees, which occurred on Jan. 28.

Cold air has spread across a good portion of Northern and Eastern Arizona which has resulted in above-average snowfall in numerous locations. However, there is something important to remember when looking at the current snowpack,

“We were at this same point last year, and we saw nothing for the rest of the winter,” said O’Malley.

A weak storm will move through the state this weekend but could that be it for this winter? O’Malley has some good news.

“We could see a cool pattern come back toward the end of February," he said. "There are some indications we could get another spell of wet weather.”

Looking at the longer-term forecast for March through May, it may turn dry once again.

“The odds are pointing back to warmer and drier,” said O’Malley.

Bottom line, with winter 2017 officially ending on March 20, it looks like we could be in for a dry and warm end.

(© 2017 KPNX)