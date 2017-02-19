Funnel cloud spotted over Scottsdale

The funnel cloud formed near the 101 and Talking Stick in Scottsdale Sunday. (Photo: Amy Starks)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A funnel cloud was spotted over Scottsdale Sunday afternoon.

The cloud appeared near Loop 101 and Talking Stick Way around 2:40 p.m. as storms moved out of the Phoenix Valley.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix said the funnel cloud was a cold-air funnel cloud.

Cold-air funnel clouds typically are short-lived and rarely touch the ground, according to NWS.

