Funnel cloud spotted over Scottsdale

The cloud appeared near the 101 and Talking Stick Way around 2:40 p.m. as storms moved out of the Phoenix Valley. Video by Chris Birkett

12 News , KPNX 6:11 PM. MST February 19, 2017

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A funnel cloud was spotted over Scottsdale Sunday afternoon.

The cloud appeared near Loop 101 and Talking Stick Way around 2:40 p.m. as storms moved out of the Phoenix Valley.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix said the funnel cloud was a cold-air funnel cloud.

Cold-air funnel clouds typically are short-lived and rarely touch the ground, according to NWS. 

(© 2017 KPNX)


