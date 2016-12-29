Arizona weather impact on New Year's Eve

A low-pressure front threatens New Year's Eve plans in Arizona. Infrared image from Dec. 29, 2016. (Photo: NWS)

A low-pressure system in the Pacific is threatening your New Year's Eve plans.

Here's the deal: Don't cancel your outdoor plans yet. Be cautious of traveling in the High Country.

The first wave is expected to come to Arizona Friday night through Saturday morning. The second, colder wave, comes Saturday night through Sunday morning.

We're not expecting the winds and level of rain and snow that we got Christmas Eve. The NWS estimates between .2 and .4 inches of rain for the Phoenix area.

There could still be snow at elevations above 6,000 feet. Again, dropping temps and snow make driving dangerous.

