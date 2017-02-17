Air quality improving in Phoenix: A continuing trend?

Clouds over the Valley of the Sun. (Photo: Matt Pace/12 News)

If you have lived in the Phoenix for any length of time, you have likely seen the “brown cloud” on the horizon at least once. This year, however, you might not have noticed it as much.

“Our air quality here in Arizona has been really good throughout the holiday season and so far into the new year,” Timothy Franquist, the Air Quality Director at Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

This year, there has only been one day that the pollution levels have exceeded the standard.

“Mother Nature has been very generous to us this year," said Franquist. "We got those rains and winds that really moves out the pollution and scrubs the air. So I think this year we really have a big thank you to Mother Nature to help clean up the air."

While the weather has certainly helped with the pollution levels so far this year, the trend for better air quality in Phoenix has been occurring for several years.

“The great thing about the Valley is that we have actually been experiencing an improvement in air quality over the past 40 years, over the last ten years, and even over the past three years," said Franquist. "Very exciting that we have seen improvement like that. The overall trend is we are seeing improvements in air quality in the recent history."

However, you may have noticed several days with visible thick haze across the Valley, and this is at times due to moisture in the air.

“The moisture and air particles will stick together so it will make for visually the 'brown cloud' but it doesn’t necessarily mean that it will be impactful to health,” said Franquist.

The reason for this cleaner air is YOU!

“These air quality improvements are a great collaboration with the community, and so we have our challenging days, but we look forward to continuing to work with the community to improve air quality every single day,” said Franquist.

