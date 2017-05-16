A dust storm rolled over Iowa last night and people didn't know how to handle it

A dust storm rolled over northeast Iowa May 15, 2017. This is off Highway 13, north of Manchester. (Photo: Kevin McCusker/Special to 12 News)

It was a sight never before seen by most in northeast Iowa Monday night--a massive wall of dust rolling over the farms and fields.

High winds and blowing dust accompanied a thunderstorm, stretching across northeast Iowa. The National Weather Service confirmed a weak tornado occurred in Calmar, Iowa.

The most unusual part of the storm was the wall of dust, captured by many in photos and video.

The dust storm was most pronounced near Strawberry Point, Iowa.

"I missed the part where the mummy's face appeared," wrote Kevin McCusker, who captured the photo above.

Here was the view inside the storm, from Chad Ingels. This was between Fredricksburg and West Union.

Here's what it looked like within the dust storm between Fredericksburg & West Union. @FLOLOfarms @WXSchnack pic.twitter.com/69h9wFq2V3 — Chad Ingels (@hort4cy) May 16, 2017

Dust storms are common in north Africa, the Arabian peninsula, and of course are a frequent feature in Arizona thunderstorms during the monsoon. The monsoon in Arizona is from June 15 to September 30.

Some refer to these walls of dust as "haboobs." That term is used to describe the massive sandstorms in the Sahara desert and parts of the Middle East.

