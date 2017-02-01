5 best things about living in Phoenix during winter

Downtown Phoenix sunset. (Photo: Sydney Abeyta)

You know, I think we all deserve a little praise here in the Valley.

Those frigid 30-degree temperatures that hit us over a week ago were just too much.

But we survived! (I can just see our friends in the north rolling their eyes.)

As we prepare to bask in the jealousy of others and the sun (it'll be in the 70s for the next seven days), there's no better time than now to celebrate our beautiful weather.

Here are five awesome things (in no particular order) about living in Phoenix this time of year -- as told by a Valley millennial who's never even driven in snow.

Hitting the trails

Personally I'm not much of a hiker. But there's never a time that I feel more motivated to do so than this time of year. Because who really wants to climb a mountain when it's 120 degrees outside?

(You know what, don't answer that.)

Right now, the weather is perfect and even when the temperature drops just bundle up and you're ready to go. AND you don't have to wake up as early to watch the sunrise.

Plus, Phoenix has some of the best trails to hike -- although I might be a little biased.

No snow, no problem!

I had to wait for my windshield to defrost the other day. It. Was. The. Worst!

So for those who have to do that every day or shovel your driveways, I'm really sorry. I can't even imagine what it's like to be snowed in. Although, I always dreamt of a snow day in elementary school.

Anyway, this is a definite perk here. Thanks, Phoenix.

Eat, drink, be merry... outside

Waiter: "Would you like to sit inside or outside?"

Me: Outside. Always outside.

Remember those cozy patios we talked about a few months back? Well, they make perfect spots now too.

There's nothing better than a little happy hour patio eating and drinking this time of year.

Also, you can head down to the park for a picnic without fear of frostbite.

Something about snow

On the flip side, not having snow can be a real bummer sometimes. It's fun. Who wouldn't want to peg mom with a snowball, build a snowman or ski?

Luckily, our snowed in friends to the north are just a few hours drive away!

Full disclosure: I had to talk myself out of making a Frozen reference here, and "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" is currently stuck in my head. Rough, I know.

Happy dog, happy life

As we salt our margaritas and not our sidewalks in the Valley this time of year, that also means they aren't fry-an-egg, scorching hot. We can take our four-legged buddies for walks anytime of the day and they can stay outside for longer periods of time -- which, I don't know about yours, but my dog LOVES that.

He also hates when it's cold. Like father like (dog) son, amirite?

BONUS: We don't have to drive on icy roadways. I've heard that can be a real pain in the butt.

I could brag all day.

