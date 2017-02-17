Stormy weekend: What you need to know

View of a storm moving into the Valley on Oct. 2, 2016. (Photo: Steve Douglas)

A strong storm is forecast to bring wind, heavy rain and snow to Arizona this weekend. Here are some of the key things to know about this storm.

Main weather concerns :

- Flash flood watch Issued

- Moderate to heavy rain likely in the Valley

- Snow across northern and eastern Arizona

The details :

Flash flood watch – A flash flood watch has been issued for the Valley and most of western Arizona. This watch goes into effect late Friday and lasts through Saturday. For Maricopa County, this flash flood watch is mainly for locations in the northern and eastern portions of the Valley. By Saturday afternoon/evening washes will likely be running in the outskirts of the Valley. For anyone traveling, remember: "Turn Around, Don't Drown"!

Moderate to heavy rain in the Valley – Slight rain chances will start later Friday (10-20 percent chance), by Saturday morning the chance of rain jumps to around 50 percent and by late morning Saturday through early Sunday morning, the chance is around 90 percent. During these time periods expect periods of moderate to heavy rainfall.

Here in the Valley expecting rainfall totals to be in the 0.50-0.75 inch range. Locations just north and east of the Valley (Apache Junction, Cave Creek, Anthem, etc.) could easily see over an inch of rain by the time the storm exits the area Sunday afternoon.

Snow forecast - This is not a very cold storm so not expecting high snowfall totals; however, travel could become tricky in/around Flagstaff and in the White Mountains. Current forecast is calling for 2-5 inches of snow from 6,000 to 7,500 feet and 4-8 inches above 7,500 feet. Highest snowfall totals will be in eastern Arizona, with the White Mountains seeing just over 8 inches of snow.

Storm moves east on Sunday - Storm system will move east through the day on Sunday. By Sunday evening, rain chances are mostly gone across Phoenix. Temperatures will quickly warm into the mid-70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

