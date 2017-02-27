Storm to bring wet start to the week for Phoenix residents

Taken on Feb. 23, 2017. (Photo: CampCoolOut/Special to 12 News)

PHOENIX - The start of the week is about to be a wet one for Valley residents.

According to the National Weather Service, rain is forecast to slowly develop late Monday afternoon.

Rainfall is expected to increase Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Phoenix is forecast to get over a half an inch of rain in some areas.

Valley residents can expect it to be breezy with temperatures in the 60s for a high and back up to 70 by Wednesday.

Up in the High Country, heavy snow is in the forecast.

