Snowbowl could get another foot of snow this weekend

Snowboarders hit the slopes at Arizona Snowbowl north of Flagstaff. (Photo: Ksenia Hartl/Arizona Snowbowl)

With 70- and 80- degree temps around Arizona the past couple days, it's been feeling more like spring or early summer.

But the High Country mountains are still firmly in winter.

The San Francisco Peaks have seen more than a little snow this season -- Arizona Snowbowl already has a base of 6 and a half feet -- and even more white powder is expected to fall this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, the mountains could see up to 12 inches of snow from Saturday evening through Sunday night.

Light snow showers could fall at lower elevations, but the heaviest snowfall is expected above 8,500 feet.

Arizona Snowbowl recommends anyone headed up to ski or snowboard check weather and road conditions before they head up.

For those interested in hitting the slopes after the snowfall, the resort is offering free tickets to anyone with active military ID on Tuesday (Valentine's Day). If you're not an active serviceman or woman, you can save by taking advantage of "2 for 1 Tuesday." Buy one lift ticket online in advance and get one free.

In addition to snowfall, windy conditions and some thunder is possible across Northern Arizona this weekend.

All of this thanks to a low-pressure system that will bring cooler temperatures and a chance for occasional rain and snow showers, first in Coconino and Yavapai counties before spreading across Northern Arizona.

NWS warns that some stream levels could rise across Yavapai County starting Saturday night, due to snow melt and rainfall.

(© 2017 KPNX)