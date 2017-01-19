Snow hits Flagstaff; rain in Phoenix area

12 News crews on the roads in the west Valley chasing the incoming rain on Jan. 19, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - The wet weekend here in Arizona has already begun.

A weak storm system is moving through the north Phoenix area Thursday, and it will be followed by a much stronger and wetter system that will affect the region Friday through early Saturday.

Temperatures will be in the 50s throughout, and rain chances will increase to 100 percent for Friday and Saturday.

In the High Country, snow measurements are expected to be nearly 2 feet in some areas.

Snow has already started falling in parts of northern Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Transportation warned that roads, including Interstate 40, were very slick under the snow.

I-40 is slick near #Flagstaff, as the driver of this semi learned. Adjust your speed to conditions. #azwx pic.twitter.com/F9gpzCbgM6 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 20, 2017

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff tweeted at 3:15 p.m. that heavy snow was moving into the Flagstaff area, and it was expected to fall until about 5 p.m.

The American Red Cross announced Wednesday that chapters across Arizona are preparing. They're rallying volunteers and keeping in touch with local emergency-management offices, the agency said.

The Red Cross maintains a vast selection of preparedness tips on redcross.org, and urges residents to take precautions ahead of the storm.

