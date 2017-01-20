School closures, hazardous roads in High County

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Flagstaff Unified School District and Blue Ridge School District have announced that they'll both be closed Friday due to expected snow and icy roads.
A series of winter storms will affect the region through early next week, forecasters say. These will be cold systems, with heavy accumulations of snow across the High Country.
Officials warn that hazardous driving conditions should be anticipated for the next several days.
The Arizona Department of Transportation’s snowplow operators are working 12-hour shifts to keep highways open, the agency said.
Drivers are advised to give snowplows plenty of room to work. An SUV struck a snowplow working on State Route 89A between Prescott Valley and Jerome, ADOT said. No one was hurt, but the SUV suffered heavy damage and the snowplow operator's work was interrupted.
Snowplow tips from ADOT:
