School closures, hazardous roads in High County

An Arizona Department of Transportation snowplow in operation. (Photo: ADOT)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Flagstaff Unified School District and Blue Ridge School District have announced that they'll both be closed Friday due to expected snow and icy roads.

A series of winter storms will affect the region through early next week, forecasters say. These will be cold systems, with heavy accumulations of snow across the High Country.

Officials warn that hazardous driving conditions should be anticipated for the next several days.

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s snowplow operators are working 12-hour shifts to keep highways open, the agency said.

Drivers are advised to give snowplows plenty of room to work. An SUV struck a snowplow working on State Route 89A between Prescott Valley and Jerome, ADOT said. No one was hurt, but the SUV suffered heavy damage and the snowplow operator's work was interrupted.

Snowplow tips from ADOT:

• To avoid interfering with snowplows, drivers of large trucks need to heed signs on steep uphill grades telling them to stay in the right lane or right lanes.

• Never assume a snowplow operator knows you are nearby. If you can’t see the plow driver, there is a good chance the driver can’t see you.

• Plowed snow can create a cloud that reduces visibility, and spreaders on trucks throw de-icing agents or sand that can damage vehicles, so stay back.

• Leave space when stopping behind a snowplow. The driver might need to back up.

• If approaching an oncoming snowplow, slow down and give the plow extra room.

• Just because a plow has been through the area, don’t assume the roadway is completely clear of snow and ice.

• Nighttime plowing is far more difficult than daytime plowing, so use extra caution around snowplows after dark.

