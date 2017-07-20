Rescues at Mayer mobile home park as flooding threatens nearby towns

A helicopter at a water rescue in Mayer July 19, 2017. (Photo: Dave Carter/Special to 12 News)

MAYER, Ariz. - The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said The Chimney Ranch Trailer Park off Highway 69 has been evacuated due to flooding.

A flash flood warning was in effect for Yavapai County until 5:45 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Several people were rescued from a mobile home park in Mayer.

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at Mayer High School (17300 E. Mule Deer Drive). As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, 17 people had registered at the school, according to the Red Cross.

The town of Mayer was evacuated just last month when the Goodwin Fire burned thousands of acres near and in the town.

