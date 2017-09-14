Rainstorms moving out of the east Valley

PHOENIX - Storm clouds that formed over the east Valley are making their way northeast out of the Phoenix area, creating the possibility of gusting winds Thursday evening.

Earlier in the afternoon, some showers and brief thunderstorms were spotted in the east Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Several rain gauges in east Gilbert up to the Usery Mountain area registered some slight rainfall Thursday afternoon, up to .12 inches.

RADAR: Track the storms

Storms trying to leave the #Phoenix area for Gila County. Might get some gusty wind conditions out of these. #azwx pic.twitter.com/hXFYkcbrta — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 14, 2017

