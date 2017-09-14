KPNX
Close

Rainstorms moving out of the east Valley

12 News , KPNX 4:08 PM. MST September 14, 2017

PHOENIX - Storm clouds that formed over the east Valley are making their way northeast out of the Phoenix area, creating the possibility of gusting winds Thursday evening.

Earlier in the afternoon, some showers and brief thunderstorms were spotted in the east Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Several rain gauges in east Gilbert up to the Usery Mountain area registered some slight rainfall Thursday afternoon, up to .12 inches.

RADAR: Track the storms

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories