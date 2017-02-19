Rain makes its way out of the Valley

• Scattered showers around the Valley on Sunday
• Watch the Phoenix Metro radar as the rain clears out by this afternoon
4:40 p.m.
A double rainbow appears in Phoenix as scattered showers continue to move east out of the Valley.
Rainbow in downtown #Phoenix this afternoon! #12news #azwx pic.twitter.com/NZo7AduCVW— Matt Pace (@MattPaceWeather) February 19, 2017
2:40 p.m.
A funnel cloud was spotted over Scottsdale. The National Weather Service in Phoenix said this was a cold-air funnel. Cold-air funnels are usually short lived and rarely make ground contact.
PHOTOS: Funnel cloud spotted over Scottsdale
2:29 p.m.
215P Here's our early afternoon radar with scattered rain showers popping up and drifting east. Use caution on the road. #AZWX pic.twitter.com/pUxSeP1wmw— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 19, 2017
11:22 a.m.
Rain is still moving east of Phoenix, but still chilly.
8:17 a.m.
Rain should clear out of #Phoenix by Sunday afternoon with high temperatures rising into the mid-70s by Tuesday! #12news #azwx pic.twitter.com/VW9aCCd0y6— Matt Pace (@MattPaceWeather) February 19, 2017
