Rain makes its way out of the Valley

12 News , KPNX 5:22 PM. MST February 19, 2017

• Scattered showers around the Valley on Sunday

• Watch the Phoenix Metro radar as the rain clears out by this afternoon

4:40 p.m.

A double rainbow appears in Phoenix as scattered showers continue to move east out of the Valley.

2:40 p.m.

A funnel cloud was spotted over Scottsdale. The National Weather Service in Phoenix said this was a cold-air funnel. Cold-air funnels are usually short lived and rarely make ground contact.

2:29 p.m.

11:22 a.m.

Rain is still moving east of Phoenix, but still chilly.

8:17 a.m.

 

 

 

