Rain makes its way out of the Valley

Sunday morning at the McDowell Mountains (Photo: Bill Herbst)

• Scattered showers around the Valley on Sunday

• Watch the Phoenix Metro radar as the rain clears out by this afternoon

• To get the full forecast click here

4:40 p.m.

A double rainbow appears in Phoenix as scattered showers continue to move east out of the Valley.

2:40 p.m.

A funnel cloud was spotted over Scottsdale. The National Weather Service in Phoenix said this was a cold-air funnel. Cold-air funnels are usually short lived and rarely make ground contact.

PHOTOS: Funnel cloud spotted over Scottsdale

2:29 p.m.

215P Here's our early afternoon radar with scattered rain showers popping up and drifting east. Use caution on the road. #AZWX pic.twitter.com/pUxSeP1wmw — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 19, 2017

11:22 a.m.

Rain is still moving east of Phoenix, but still chilly.

8:17 a.m.

Rain should clear out of #Phoenix by Sunday afternoon with high temperatures rising into the mid-70s by Tuesday! #12news #azwx pic.twitter.com/VW9aCCd0y6 — Matt Pace (@MattPaceWeather) February 19, 2017

