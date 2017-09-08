Rain hits East Valley, causing flash flooding

Rain in the northeast Valley Sept. 8, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

PHOENIX - Storms hit the far-east Valley Friday night, dropping heavy rain and causing flood potential.

A flash flood warning was in effect for Apache Junction, Kings Ranch, Lost Dutchman State Park, Superstition Mountains, Gold Canyon and Usery Mountain Park until 11 p.m.

A rain gauge north of Apache Junction registered .94 inches of rain between 7:10 and 7:40 p.m.

Apache Junction police said they were using barricades at Tomahawk road and State Route 88 because of flooding.

Barricades going up at Tomahawk and SR 88 because of flooding. Please take care on area. #ajtraffic — AJ Police Department (@AJPoliceDept) September 9, 2017

The clouds appeared to be headed into Mesa, but the rain died down during the 8 p.m. hour.

RADAR: Track the storms

The Phoenix area is under a flash flood watch until midnight in anticipation of heavy rain.

657pm: Radar update. Storms creeping into the metro from the east/southeast. #azwx pic.twitter.com/j2iaZpjIZm — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 9, 2017

© 2017 KPNX-TV