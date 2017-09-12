KPNX
Police rescue woman, baby from floodwater during Hurricane Irma

We know first responders are heroes. When disasters strike, they’re superheroes.

During Hurricane Irma, they displayed countless acts of heroism after the storm swept through the Caribbean, Florida and parts of Georgia, leaving millions without power and 45 reported deaths.

In Highland Village in North Miami Beach, police officers rescued a mother and her 4-month-old child, who were trapped in rising waters from Hurricane Irma.

Neighbors called North Miami Beach police, who responded and brought them to safety.

Check out photos of this life-saving incident. 

Thank you, officers!

