Phoenix has hit 100 degrees for the first time in 2017

It's officially time to dust off the air conditioner.

Phoenix hit 100 degrees for the first time in 2017 this afternoon!

Even though it's felt like we've been around the 90s for some time now, we're only a day behind the average first 100-degree day for the city.

The earliest Phoenix ever cracked 100 was March 26, back in 1988. The latest was June 18, 1913.

Last year, we had 99 days of 100-plus-degree temperatures, so buckle up, folks. We'll be seeing a lot more of these triple-digit temps.

Don't get too worried, though -- we're expected to head back down into the low 80s early next week after a front moves through Saturday into Sunday.

BREAKING: It's official, #Phoenix Sky Harbor just hit 100º for the first time this year. Avg 1st day is May 2nd. #12news #azwx pic.twitter.com/VlUYRAx9HF — Matt Pace (@MattPaceWeather) May 3, 2017

