Phoenix area braces for stormy weekend

12 News crews on the roads in the west Valley chasing the incoming rain on Jan. 19, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Valley residents are about to have a very wet weekend, and it starts Thursday.

The Phoenix-area can expect a weak storm system Thursday followed by a much stronger and wetter system that will affect the region Friday through early Saturday.

The first round of rain is expected to start later Thursday with an 80 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures will be in the 50s.

That chance of rain will increase to 100 percent for Friday and Saturday.

In the High Country, snow measurements are expected to be nearly 2 feet in some areas.

