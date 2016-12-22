Parts of Valley hit with heavy rain; more to come

Clouds near Arrowhead Towne Center. Dec. 21, 2016. (Photo: design_by_alexander via Instgram/Special to 12 News)

PHOENIX - Winter in the Valley started out wet on Wednesday and Thursday, as the first of two systems moved through the region fueled by moisture from the south.

A much quieter afternoon is expected as the storm system is quickly moving through Arizona.

For the Valley, there will be a continued chance of thunderstorms during the early afternoon hours, but things should quickly diminish heading into the early evening and overnight hours with only a slight chance of rain across the Valley.

For the high country, the chance of rain will continue into the evening. Snow level with this storm is going to remain very high (around 8,000 feet).

On Friday, there will be a very slight chance of rain during the morning hours but not much in the way of accumulation. The same goes for the high country as we will be between storms.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday showers were continuing to move through the Phoenix area with some heavy spots -- areas of Valley freeways flooded.

MORE: Heavy rain brings flooding to Valley freeways

As of 10 a.m. showers were moving through the west Valley with more building in the southeast parts of the Phoenix area.

A few strong but quick moving showers moving back into the Valley #azwx pic.twitter.com/I0ujU3vpbN — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) December 22, 2016

Rain totals varied around the Phoenix metro area, ranging from two-tenths of inch to almost one inch, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. Areas just north and west of the Valley received the most rainfall.

West Valley of #Phoenix has seen the most rain with this system so far. Latest rainfall totals from @FCDFloodInfo gauges. #12news #azwx pic.twitter.com/43YAmFSTea — Matt Pace (@MattPaceWeather) December 22, 2016

According to the National Weather Service in Phoenix, a low-pressure system off the coast of Baja California, Mexico has circulated moisture into Arizona, bringing about rain Wednesday night into Thursday.

Another colder storm will move in on Christmas Eve (Saturday).

A strong cold front will sweep through the state bringing strong winds, Valley rain and snow in the high country.

Travel will become extremely dangerous across the region throughout the day. Snow level on Saturday night could drop to at/below 4,000 feet. This could mean some snow on the Superstitions and Four Peaks by Christmas day.

Locations in the high country above 6,000 feet could see upwards of a foot of snow on Christmas Eve.

TRACK STORMS: http://12ne.ws/radar

7-DAY FORECAST: http://12ne.ws/7day

PHOTOS: Weather and nature photos

Copyright 2016 KPNX