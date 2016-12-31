PHOENIX - A storm starting down the coast of California and moving to Arizona.
Another round of rain was heading our state, expected by Sunday morning.
#NewYears storm dropping down the coast of #California right now! Will move into Arizona early tomorrow morning. #12news #azwx pic.twitter.com/Z9TeOoIDIF— Matt Pace (@MattPaceWeather) December 31, 2016
As far as the High Country is concerned, snow was expected to begin above 7,000 feet, and Flagstaff should just see a dusting -- less than an inch of snow.
Another storm is expected on the heels of this one Saturday evening with more precipitation dropping on the state.
