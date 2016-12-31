KPNX
More rain on the way to Phoenix for the New Year

12 News , KPNX 11:24 AM. MST December 31, 2016

PHOENIX - A storm starting down the coast of California and moving to Arizona.

Another round of rain was heading our state, expected by Sunday morning.

As far as the High Country is concerned, snow was expected to begin above 7,000 feet, and Flagstaff should just see a dusting -- less than an inch of snow.

Another storm is expected on the heels of this one Saturday evening with more precipitation dropping on the state.

