KPNX
Close
Weather Alert Flash Flood Warning
Close

What we know: Thursday's Monsoon storm rocked the Phoenix area

Sky 12 captured footage the aftermath following monsoon storms that ripped through Valley Thursday night.

12 News , KPNX 10:00 AM. MST August 04, 2017

Monsoon 2017 made its presence known Thursday.

Come Friday, hundreds were still without power and storm damage was scattered all over the Valley. Power lines and trees were downed, roadways were flooded and other areas were inundated with rain.

Winds reached nearly 60 mph in some places and, according to the National Weather Service, 1 to 2 inches of rain fell in downtown Phoenix in less than 30 minutes.

The damage

• U.S. 60 was flooded at McClintock Road.

 

• Sky Harbor announced that flights were delayed due to the storm, advising travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

• A roof collapse in east Phoenix caused flooding at a Food City and Mor Furniture at 44th Street and McDowell Road.

• The Phoenix Zoo is closed Friday for cleanup. All of the animals are safe and accounted for.

A tornado?

The National Weather Service Phoenix Office confirmed a landspout tornado hit south of downtown Phoenix Thursday. The meteorologist team received the tip on social media and then spotted the rotation on radar.

READ MORE: Rare landspout tornado confirmed in Phoenix — so what does that mean?

In the High Country

Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings along with significant weather advisories were issued throughout the day.

According to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff, Prescott already had up to an inch of rain before noon.

The San Francisco Peaks just north of Flagstaff were blanketed with a "fresh coat" of hail.

What's next?

Monsoon 2017 is going to take a break in the Valley as we head into the weekend. After one of the biggest storms of the season so far, the Valley (storm wise) will dry out.

The dry pattern will continue for the next six days.

Storms in the High Country will form around the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains Friday and move north, NWS said.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories