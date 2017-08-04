What we know: Thursday's Monsoon storm rocked the Phoenix area

Flooding on US 60 in Tempe at McClintock Drive. (Photo: ADOT)

Monsoon 2017 made its presence known Thursday.

Come Friday, hundreds were still without power and storm damage was scattered all over the Valley. Power lines and trees were downed, roadways were flooded and other areas were inundated with rain.

Winds reached nearly 60 mph in some places and, according to the National Weather Service, 1 to 2 inches of rain fell in downtown Phoenix in less than 30 minutes.

Flash Flooding likely in central Phoenix & East Valley. 1-2" of rain fell downtown in <30 minutes! Don't drive through moving water. #azwx pic.twitter.com/sM7L7rsono — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 4, 2017

The damage

