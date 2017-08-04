What we know: Thursday's Monsoon storm rocked the Phoenix area

Monsoon 2017 made its presence known Thursday.
Come Friday, hundreds were still without power and storm damage was scattered all over the Valley. Power lines and trees were downed, roadways were flooded and other areas were inundated with rain.
Winds reached nearly 60 mph in some places and, according to the National Weather Service, 1 to 2 inches of rain fell in downtown Phoenix in less than 30 minutes.
Flash Flooding likely in central Phoenix & East Valley. 1-2" of rain fell downtown in <30 minutes! Don't drive through moving water. #azwx pic.twitter.com/sM7L7rsono— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 4, 2017
The damage
• U.S. 60 was flooded at McClintock Road.
• Sky Harbor announced that flights were delayed due to the storm, advising travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
• A roof collapse in east Phoenix caused flooding at a Food City and Mor Furniture at 44th Street and McDowell Road.
#BREAKING: A partial roof collapse at a strip mall near 44th Street and McDowell Road is causing flooding at Food City and Mor Furniture pic.twitter.com/0plqWYnI8d— 12 News (@12News) August 4, 2017
• The Phoenix Zoo is closed Friday for cleanup. All of the animals are safe and accounted for.
We are in the early assessment phase of the damage, but there are multiple trees down, flooding & debris covering several trails of the Zoo. https://t.co/sBylwu1yHG— Phoenix Zoo (@PhoenixZoo) August 4, 2017
A tornado?
The National Weather Service Phoenix Office confirmed a landspout tornado hit south of downtown Phoenix Thursday. The meteorologist team received the tip on social media and then spotted the rotation on radar.
Based on radar & photo evidence, we've classified a brief landspout tornado south of downtown Phoenix. #azwx pic.twitter.com/nSsODiHH2s— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 4, 2017
READ MORE: Rare landspout tornado confirmed in Phoenix — so what does that mean?
In the High Country
Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings along with significant weather advisories were issued throughout the day.
According to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff, Prescott already had up to an inch of rain before noon.
The San Francisco Peaks just north of Flagstaff were blanketed with a "fresh coat" of hail.
No, winter did not come early, that's a fresh coat of hail on the San Francisco Peaks just north of Flagstaff this afternoon. #azwx pic.twitter.com/LxuLD7FLFX— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) August 4, 2017
What's next?
Monsoon 2017 is going to take a break in the Valley as we head into the weekend. After one of the biggest storms of the season so far, the Valley (storm wise) will dry out.
The dry pattern will continue for the next six days.
Storms in the High Country will form around the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains Friday and move north, NWS said.
