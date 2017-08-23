Thunderstorm, hail move into the southwest Valley

PHOENIX - A severe thunderstorm is making its way into the Gila Bend area Wednesday afternoon, dumping rain and hail.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Gila Bend and Bosque effective until 4:15 p.m.

Wind gusts could reach 60 miles per hour. Hail in the area could be as large as penny-sized.

TRACK THE STORM: 12 News radar

A blowing dust advisory is also in effect until 6 p.m. for parts of the west Valley including Buckeye and Tonopah. Gusts in that area could reach 35-45 miles per hour.

Interstate 10 may also be affected in that area with visibility below one mile.

437pm: Strong storm southwest of Casa Grande, moving north at 10 mph. Gusty winds, heavy rain, and blowing dust possible. #azwx pic.twitter.com/QlefOw9Us7 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 23, 2017

