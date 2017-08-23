Thunderstorm, hail move into the southwest Valley

PHOENIX - A severe thunderstorm is making its way into the Gila Bend area Wednesday afternoon, dumping rain and hail.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Gila Bend and Bosque effective until 4:15 p.m.
Wind gusts could reach 60 miles per hour. Hail in the area could be as large as penny-sized.
TRACK THE STORM: 12 News radar
Storms now entering South Phoenix #12News pic.twitter.com/vrRvquQ7b3— Kristen Keogh (@KristenKeogh) August 23, 2017
A blowing dust advisory is also in effect until 6 p.m. for parts of the west Valley including Buckeye and Tonopah. Gusts in that area could reach 35-45 miles per hour.
Interstate 10 may also be affected in that area with visibility below one mile.
437pm: Strong storm southwest of Casa Grande, moving north at 10 mph. Gusty winds, heavy rain, and blowing dust possible. #azwx pic.twitter.com/QlefOw9Us7— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 23, 2017
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs