Storms stirring in the west Valley Friday night

PHOENIX - Rain clouds have formed in the far-west Phoenix area Friday night, bringing heavy rain and gusting winds.

Some areas reported as much as a quarter-inch between 7 and 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service warned that heavy rain and gusting winds had hit the Tonopah/Buckeye area.

According to the 12 News radar, most of the activity is outside of the Valley, but some rain could find its way into the Valley as the night wears on.

TS now affecting I-10 btn Tonopah and Buckeye. Brief hvy rain/gusty wnds psbl next 30-45min. #azwx pic.twitter.com/tvWHe7C7bL — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 29, 2017

