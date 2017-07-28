KPNX
Storms stir in the west Valley Friday night

Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect in Prescott, Cordes Lakes and isolated showers with 40 percent chance of rain throughout Arizona.

PHOENIX - Rain clouds formed in the far-west Phoenix area Friday night, bringing rain and gusting winds.

Some areas reported as much as a quarter-inch between 7 and 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service warned that heavy rain and gusting winds had hit the Tonopah/Buckeye area.

According to the 12 News radar, most of the activity was outside of the Valley.

