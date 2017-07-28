Storms stir in the west Valley Friday night

PHOENIX - Rain clouds formed in the far-west Phoenix area Friday night, bringing rain and gusting winds.

Some areas reported as much as a quarter-inch between 7 and 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service warned that heavy rain and gusting winds had hit the Tonopah/Buckeye area.

According to the 12 News radar, most of the activity was outside of the Valley.

TS now affecting I-10 btn Tonopah and Buckeye. Brief hvy rain/gusty wnds psbl next 30-45min. #azwx pic.twitter.com/tvWHe7C7bL — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 29, 2017

