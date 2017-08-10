Storm drenches Wickenburg; northern AZ also sees rain

Heavy rain hit the far northwest Valley Thursday night, leaving 2 inches of rain in one area near Wickenburg. Most of the Wickenburg area got at least an inch of rain between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service, the storm that hit Wickenburg is headed north. Eastbound lanes of US 60 in Wickenburg were shut down around 6:30 p.m. due to flooding.
Here's a live look at our webcam @ Sunny Cove FRS up in @WickenburgAZ heavy rain falling #azwx pic.twitter.com/7sdlIlDpQT— FCDMC Flood Info (@FCDFloodInfo) August 11, 2017
Meanwhile, Flagstaff and western Arizona were also hit with rainstorms. Quartzite saw some significant flooding as a result of the rain.
