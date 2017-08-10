KPNX
Storm drenches Wickenburg; northern AZ also sees rain

12 News , KPNX 6:54 PM. MST August 10, 2017

Heavy rain hit the far northwest Valley Thursday night, leaving 2 inches of rain in one area near Wickenburg. Most of the Wickenburg area got at least an inch of rain between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm that hit Wickenburg is headed north. Eastbound lanes of US 60 in Wickenburg were shut down around 6:30 p.m. due to flooding.

Meanwhile, Flagstaff and western Arizona were also hit with rainstorms. Quartzite saw some significant flooding as a result of the rain.

