Rain, hail and 60 mph winds hit across the Valley

Winds snap a power line in Scottsdale on Shea near SR 51 on Aug. 3, 2017. (Photo: Matt Mauro/12 News)

Heavy rain and high winds are making their way through the southeast Valley Thursday night.

The southeast Valley is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service said high winds and .75 inch hail are headed into the area.

The storm was spotted over Tempe Marketplace around 4:45 p.m. It's moving east at 25 mph.​

Sky Harbor announced that some flights were delayed due to the storm, advising travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The National Weather Service also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Scottsdale and other cities in the northeast Valley.

The storm was spotted near Scottsdale just before 4 p.m. moving north at 15 mph.

One rain gauge north of Desert Ridge registed 1.1 inches of rain between 3:40 and 4:40 p.m. Others in the area registered between .2 and .4 inches.

The storm could bring hail and winds up to 60 mph, per NWS.

Wet microburst hit with 50-60mph winds and horizontal street flooding rains 23rd lane and Carefree Highway. #azwx pic.twitter.com/iYOox0rFjJ — John Henz (@papahenz_wx) August 3, 2017

The alert ran until 4:45 p.m. for Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Rio Verde, McDowell Mountain Park and Fort McDowell.

Earlier, the far west Valley was hit with plenty of rain.

A gauge in the White Tank Mountain Regional Park registered nearly an inch of moisture while others north of Wickenburg saw between a half-inch and an inch.

