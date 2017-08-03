Rain, hail and 60 mph winds hit across the Valley

Heavy rain and high winds are making their way through the southeast Valley Thursday night.
The southeast Valley is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service said high winds and .75 inch hail are headed into the area.
TRACK STORMS: 12 News radar
#BREAKING: Power lines have fallen across Shea Rd. between SR-51 and Tatum. Avoid the area. #azwx #BeOn12 pic.twitter.com/eWTXGE1T0H— 12 News (@12News) August 4, 2017
The storm was spotted over Tempe Marketplace around 4:45 p.m. It's moving east at 25 mph.
Sky Harbor announced that some flights were delayed due to the storm, advising travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
#monsoon #Norterra #beon12 pic.twitter.com/3o44nrPaaG— Kimberly White (@KimberlyAWhite) August 3, 2017
The National Weather Service also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Scottsdale and other cities in the northeast Valley.
4 severe thunderstorm warnings in place now & a flash flood warning #monsoon #azwx #12News pic.twitter.com/YtzuuRuqbM— Krystle Henderson (@12NewsKrystle) August 4, 2017
The storm was spotted near Scottsdale just before 4 p.m. moving north at 15 mph.
One rain gauge north of Desert Ridge registed 1.1 inches of rain between 3:40 and 4:40 p.m. Others in the area registered between .2 and .4 inches.
For more monsoon coverage: 12news.com/monsoon
The storm could bring hail and winds up to 60 mph, per NWS.
Wet microburst hit with 50-60mph winds and horizontal street flooding rains 23rd lane and Carefree Highway. #azwx pic.twitter.com/iYOox0rFjJ— John Henz (@papahenz_wx) August 3, 2017
The alert ran until 4:45 p.m. for Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Rio Verde, McDowell Mountain Park and Fort McDowell.
Earlier, the far west Valley was hit with plenty of rain.
A gauge in the White Tank Mountain Regional Park registered nearly an inch of moisture while others north of Wickenburg saw between a half-inch and an inch.
© 2017 KPNX-TV
