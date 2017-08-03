Rain and winds cause flooding, damage across the Phoenix area

Flooding on US 60 in Tempe at McClintock Drive. (Photo: ADOT)

Heavy rain and high winds made their way through the southeast Valley Thursday night.

Most of the Valley was under a flash flood warning until 9 p.m.

A roof collapse in east Phoenix caused flooding in at a Food City and Mor Furniture at 44th Street and McDowell Road.

#BREAKING: A partial roof collapse at a strip mall near 44th Street and McDowell Road is causing flooding at Food City and Mor Furniture pic.twitter.com/0plqWYnI8d — 12 News (@12News) August 4, 2017

U.S. 60 was flooded at McClintock Road. It has since reopened.

The Phoenix Zoo will be closed Friday for cleanup after the storms.

The National Weather Service said high winds and .75 inch hail hit the area in multiple storms.

TRACK STORMS: 12 News radar

According to NWS, there was a brief landspout tornado south of downtown Phoenix around 5:03 p.m.

Based on radar & photo evidence, we've classified a brief landspout tornado south of downtown Phoenix. #azwx pic.twitter.com/nSsODiHH2s — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 4, 2017

Rain gauges in the north Phoenix-Scottsdale area showed between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain fell just between 5 and 6 p.m.

More than 10,000 people in north Phoenix along the State Route 51 corridor lost power as a result of the storm.

More than 3,000 people in southeast Phoenix lost power during the rain.

The storm was spotted over Tempe Marketplace around 4:45 p.m. It's moving east at 25 mph.​

Sky Harbor announced that flights were delayed at least an hour due to the storm, advising travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The National Weather Service also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Scottsdale and other cities in the northeast Valley.

The storm was spotted near Scottsdale just before 4 p.m. moving north at 15 mph.

One rain gauge north of Desert Ridge registed 1.1 inches of rain between 3:40 and 4:40 p.m. Others in the area registered between .2 and .4 inches.

The storm could bring hail and winds up to 60 mph, per NWS.

Wet microburst hit with 50-60mph winds and horizontal street flooding rains 23rd lane and Carefree Highway. #azwx pic.twitter.com/iYOox0rFjJ — John Henz (@papahenz_wx) August 3, 2017

The alert ran until 4:45 p.m. for Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Rio Verde, McDowell Mountain Park and Fort McDowell.

Earlier, the far west Valley was hit with plenty of rain.

A gauge in the White Tank Mountain Regional Park registered nearly an inch of moisture while others north of Wickenburg saw between a half-inch and an inch.

