KPNX
Close

North Phoenix area getting slammed with rain

12 News , KPNX 9:57 PM. MST August 23, 2017

PHOENIX - Storms slammed the north Phoenix area just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

One north Phoenix rain gauge registered more than a half-inch of rain between 9:30 and 10 p.m.

Blowing dust hit much of the south Phoenix area Wednesday night and Tempe, Scottsdale and Peoria all saw rainfall between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., as did south Phoenix.

The highest rainfall total in that time was south Tempe, which registered .35 inches.

TRACK THE STORM: 12 News radar

A blowing dust advisory was also in effect for areas ranging from Buckeye to Mesa all the way down to Florence until 8 p.m.

Earlier, visibility was "extremely low" on I-10 near Casa Grande due to the blowing dust.

Estimates for areas south of the Valley say gusts reached 40 mph while the east Valley saw gusts of up to 35 mph.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories