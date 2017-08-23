North Phoenix area getting slammed with rain

Dust in the Phoenix area Aug. 23, 2017. (Photo: @missstiles/Instagram)

PHOENIX - Storms slammed the north Phoenix area just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

One north Phoenix rain gauge registered more than a half-inch of rain between 9:30 and 10 p.m.

Blowing dust hit much of the south Phoenix area Wednesday night and Tempe, Scottsdale and Peoria all saw rainfall between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., as did south Phoenix.

The highest rainfall total in that time was south Tempe, which registered .35 inches.

Peoria, moving northeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. #azwx #Monsoon2017 pic.twitter.com/uz4KggAgjn — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 24, 2017

A blowing dust advisory was also in effect for areas ranging from Buckeye to Mesa all the way down to Florence until 8 p.m.

NOW: There's near-zero viability on the I-10 and L-202 in the south Valley. Delay travel. #PullAsideStayAlive pic.twitter.com/4YWMsxDJz4 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 24, 2017

Earlier, visibility was "extremely low" on I-10 near Casa Grande due to the blowing dust.

Estimates for areas south of the Valley say gusts reached 40 mph while the east Valley saw gusts of up to 35 mph.

