More rain hits the north Phoenix area

Rain clouds are making their way back into the Phoenix area Thursday afternoon and evening, hitting isolated areas with heavy precipitation.
Rain gauges southwest of Wickenburg and in the Tonto National Forest recorded more than a half-inch of rain, but other areas are seeing minimal rain.
Initially, storms developed over the northeast Valley around 5 p.m. before fizzling out.
Around 6 p.m., more clouds grew in the northwest Valley. North Phoenix is seeing heavy rain as of around 6:30 p.m. That system is moving east through north Scottsdale.
It's raining hard in north Scottsdale. Track the storm: https://t.co/h6LOAjAUVm #azwx #BeOn12 pic.twitter.com/zpWvdKWXyv— 12 News (@12News) July 21, 2017
