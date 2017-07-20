Isolated storms hit all around the Phoenix area

Rain in north Phoenix July 20, 2017. (Photo: ADOT)

Rain clouds made their way back into the Phoenix area Thursday afternoon and evening, hitting isolated areas with heavy precipitation.

A storm formed over central Phoenix around 10 p.m., dropping more rain on an area that did not seem much in the earlier storms. A north Phoenix rain gauge registered 1/5 of an inch a half-hour around 10:15 p.m.

Around 9 p.m., Mesa was the target of the heaviest downpour. The city and areas east of it were under a flood advisory until 9:45 p.m.

Some areas near Mesa received more than a half-inch in a half-hour.

That storm moved south through the Chandler area as the night continued, leaving up to a half-inch of rain in some areas.

Initially, storms developed over the northeast Valley around 5 p.m. before fizzling out.

Around 6 p.m., more clouds grew in the northwest Valley. North Phoenix saw heavy rain around 6:30 p.m. That system moved east through north Scottsdale.

As of 8:30 p.m., more storms are forming in the Fountain Hills area, east of Scottsdale.

827P Radar view of the lightning makers in the E valley. When the thunder roars go indoors! #AZWX #Monsoon2017 pic.twitter.com/q4C86Tybau — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 21, 2017

Rain gauges southwest of Wickenburg and in the Tonto National Forest recorded more than a half-inch of rain, but other areas are seeing figures between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.

