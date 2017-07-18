Isolated rain storms hit Phoenix area

Heavy rain pushed into the Fountain Hills and Apache Junction area Tuesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Roosevelt and Tonto Basin after significant rainfall in that area. The warning runs until 7 p.m.
Rain gauges north of the Valley showed up to 1.5 inches of rain between the afternoon and evening.
For more monsoon coverage: 12news.com/monsoon
A stronger storm formed near Buckeye just before 5 p.m., and another threatened the west Phoenix/Glendale area. There are still sprinkles throughout the Phoenix.
If you come across a flooded roadway, turn around, don't drown.
TRACK THE STORMS: 12 News radar
455 PM: Strongest storm now near Buckeye. Another strong storm developing over Glendale. Light rain over much of the East Valley. #azwx pic.twitter.com/MKDhEqtj2f— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 18, 2017
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs