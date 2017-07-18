KPNX
Isolated rain storms hit Phoenix area

12 News , KPNX 7:00 PM. MST July 18, 2017

Heavy rain pushed into the Fountain Hills and Apache Junction area Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Roosevelt and Tonto Basin after significant rainfall in that area. The warning runs until 7 p.m.

Rain gauges north of the Valley showed up to 1.5 inches of rain between the afternoon and evening.

For more monsoon coverage: 12news.com/monsoon

A stronger storm formed near Buckeye just before 5 p.m., and another threatened the west Phoenix/Glendale area. There are still sprinkles throughout the Phoenix.

If you come across a flooded roadway, turn around, don't drown.

TRACK THE STORMS: 12 News radar

