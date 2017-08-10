High winds, rain set to hit Phoenix overnight

Rain in the Wickenburg area Aug. 10, 2017. (Photo: Maricopa County Flood Control)

Thursday evening turned to a windy one in the Phoenix area, and rains are set to make their way into the Valley overnight.

Winds particularly picked up in Phoenix proper, topping out at 33 miles per hour. By 10:15, more than an inch and a quarter of rain had fallen in Buckeye, which could cause flooding. The far-west Valley also reported 45 mph winds.

The Buckeye area will be under flood advisory until 2 a.m.

More rain was set to hit the southwest Valley and lighter showers may form over other parts of the Phoenix area throughout the evening.

Heavy rain hit the far northwest Valley Thursday night, leaving 2 inches of rain in one area near Wickenburg. Most of the Wickenburg area got at least an inch of rain between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm that hit Wickenburg is headed north. US 60 was shut down in Wickenburg at milepost 110 for about an hour due to flooding.

Here's a live look at our webcam @ Sunny Cove FRS up in @WickenburgAZ heavy rain falling #azwx pic.twitter.com/7sdlIlDpQT — FCDMC Flood Info (@FCDFloodInfo) August 11, 2017

Meanwhile, Flagstaff and western Arizona were also hit with rainstorms. Quartzite saw some significant flooding as a result of the rain.

Well this storm got ugly fast...lost the tarp again. A post shared by Theresa Lamoureux Thompson (@trocksinquartzsite) on Aug 10, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

