High winds, rain set to hit Phoenix overnight

12 News , KPNX 10:22 PM. MST August 10, 2017

Thursday evening turned to a windy one in the Phoenix area, and rains are set to make their way into the Valley overnight.

Winds particularly picked up in Phoenix proper, topping out at 33 miles per hour. By 10:15, more than an inch and a quarter of rain had fallen in Buckeye, which could cause flooding. The far-west Valley also reported 45 mph winds.

The Buckeye area will be under flood advisory until 2 a.m.

More rain was set to hit the southwest Valley and lighter showers may form over other parts of the Phoenix area throughout the evening.

Heavy rain hit the far northwest Valley Thursday night, leaving 2 inches of rain in one area near Wickenburg. Most of the Wickenburg area got at least an inch of rain between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm that hit Wickenburg is headed north. US 60 was shut down in Wickenburg at milepost 110 for about an hour due to flooding.

Meanwhile, Flagstaff and western Arizona were also hit with rainstorms. Quartzite saw some significant flooding as a result of the rain.

 

