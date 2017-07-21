Heavy rain slams Phoenix area, causing flood warnings

Rain in the Fountain Hills area July 21, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

Storms lined up across the Valley Friday evening, bringing heavy rain, wind and lightning to the area.

A flash flood warning was in place in Apache Junction and Lost Dutchman State Park until 9:30 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, up to an inch of rain fell in just 15 minutes in the area.

The National Weather Service said wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph with frequent lightning and heavy rain struck from Fountain Hills to east Mesa.

600P T-storms NW-N-NE-E valley w/ strong gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. Stay alert! #AZWX #Monsoon2017 pic.twitter.com/nU6voCDQVB — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 22, 2017

Storms also dumped rain on central Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa and Laveen.

For more monsoon coverage: 12news.com/monsoon

© 2017 KPNX-TV