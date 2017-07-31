Heavy rain and gusting winds hit Anthem and New River

Dark clouds over Cave Creek July 31, 2017. (Photo: Rachel Houghton/12 News Weather Watchers)

A storm over the north Valley is generating plenty of rain and lightning Monday evening.

Some areas between Anthem and Carefree reported receiving nearly .4 inches of rain between 5:30 and 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service said the storm is moving slowly and could dump considerable rain in an area before moving on.

533P Slow moving storms, locally heavy rain, wind gusts to 40+mph & lightning incl. Carefree, Cave Creek, I-17 #AZWX #turnarounddontdrown pic.twitter.com/xXoB9h7aIy — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 1, 2017

The NWS issued a small stream flood advisory until 7:15 p.m. for Sycamore Creek.

There's plenty of lightning and a good chance of street flooding throughout the area as the storm hovers overhead.

