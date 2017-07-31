KPNX
Heavy rain and gusting winds hit Anthem and New River

12 News , KPNX 6:07 PM. MST July 31, 2017

A storm over the north Valley is generating plenty of rain and lightning Monday evening.

Some areas between Anthem and Carefree reported receiving nearly .4 inches of rain between 5:30 and 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service said the storm is moving slowly and could dump considerable rain in an area before moving on.

The NWS issued a small stream flood advisory until 7:15 p.m. for Sycamore Creek.

There's plenty of lightning and a good chance of street flooding throughout the area as the storm hovers overhead.

