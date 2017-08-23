Blowing dust threatening southern Phoenix metro area

Dust near Ray Road and I-10 in Chandler Aug. 23, 2017. (Photo: Phillip Mathews/12 News)

PHOENIX - Blowing dust is hitting much of the south Phoenix area Wednesday night after a storm moved through parts of the southwest Valley earlier.

A blowing dust advisory is in effect for areas ranging from Buckeye to Mesa all the way down to Florence until 8 p.m.

606PM: We added the southeast Valley to our Dust Advisory until 8PM MST. Please use caution while driving! #PullAsideStayAlive #azwx pic.twitter.com/Vp2o8Nl3jj — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 24, 2017

TRACK THE STORM: 12 News radar

Earlier, visibility was "extremely low" on I-10 near Casa Grande due to the blowing dust.

Estimates for areas south of the Valley say gusts could reach 40 mph while the east Valley is likely to see gusts of up to 35 mph.

© 2017 KPNX-TV