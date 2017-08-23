KPNX
Close

Blowing dust hits Phoenix metro area

KPNX Breaking News 1

12 News , KPNX 7:09 PM. MST August 23, 2017

PHOENIX - Blowing dust is hitting much of the south Phoenix area Wednesday night after a storm moved through parts of the southwest Valley earlier.

A blowing dust advisory is in effect for areas ranging from Buckeye to Mesa all the way down to Florence until 8 p.m.

TRACK THE STORM: 12 News radar

Earlier, visibility was "extremely low" on I-10 near Casa Grande due to the blowing dust.

Estimates for areas south of the Valley say gusts could reach 40 mph while the east Valley is likely to see gusts of up to 35 mph.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories