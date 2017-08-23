Blowing dust hits Phoenix metro area

PHOENIX - Blowing dust is hitting much of the south Phoenix area Wednesday night after a storm moved through parts of the southwest Valley earlier.
A blowing dust advisory is in effect for areas ranging from Buckeye to Mesa all the way down to Florence until 8 p.m.
NOW: There's near-zero viability on the I-10 and L-202 in the south Valley. Delay travel. #PullAsideStayAlive pic.twitter.com/4YWMsxDJz4— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 24, 2017
Earlier, visibility was "extremely low" on I-10 near Casa Grande due to the blowing dust.
NOW: There's extremely low visibility on I-10 near Casa Grande. Stay off the highway. #PullAsideStayAlive #AZTraffic #azwx pic.twitter.com/WltRr5KBqX— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 24, 2017
Estimates for areas south of the Valley say gusts could reach 40 mph while the east Valley is likely to see gusts of up to 35 mph.
