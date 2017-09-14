Microburst swamps, sinks powerboats, jet skis at Lake Powell

Equipment at the Page airport destroyed by a microburst Sept. 14, 2017. (Photo: Mike Reilley/KXAZ)

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) - A sudden, powerful downward gust of wind swamped or sank dozens of powerboats and jet skis Thursday at Lake Powell along the Arizona-Utah border.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says multiple injuries have been reported. A spokeswoman didn't immediately know the extent of them.

The National Weather Service says the 56 mph microburst swept through the region in about a minute accompanied by rain showers.

Page police Lt. Larry Jones says the wind knocked down trees across the city, and damaged some fencing, roofing and signs. He says the damage largely is cosmetic. No injuries were reported in the city.

At nearby Lake Powell, authorities say helicopters were transporting people off the lake.

The sheriff's office says it's assisting the National Park Service and Utah State Parks rangers.

© 2017 Associated Press