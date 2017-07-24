LIVE UPDATES: Wet start to the week for the Phoenix area

Flooding seen in Apache Junction by Sky 12 on July 24, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

The sun hadn't even come up Monday morning before rain hit parts of the Phoenix area.

Valley drivers were treated to a wet commute while others saw flooding in and around neighborhoods, washes and roads.

According to the National Weather Service, storms are expected to be scattered throughout the day across the state.

11:47 a.m.:

A boy had to be rescued from floodwaters in Mesa. He was carried to safety.

11:04 a.m.:

Viewers captured video of flooding across the Valley.

10:24 a.m.:

Several roads and freeways were closed due to flooding.

Update: SR 87 NB/SB near Sacaton: Road is closed now for flooding from MP 141 south of SR 387 to MP 151 near Mountain Passage Rd. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/J9D4dbLTXM — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 24, 2017

UPDATE: SR 238 four miles west of SR 347: Road remains closed for flooding at Ralston. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/sVLgWz3BLv — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 24, 2017

CLOSED: Lost Dutchman Blvd EB/WB between Cortez Rd and Goldfield Rd is CLOSED due to flooding.. Avoid the area.. #phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) July 24, 2017

9:59 a.m.:

Flash Flood warnings continue for areas in the east and west Valley including Apache Junction, Queen Creek, Avondale, Goodyear and Buckeye. These areas have seen well-over an inch of rain in the last 24 hours with rainfall totals in Apache Junction and parts of Mesa going over 2 inches.

Twitter user @azweather geek shared a video showing water running off the Superstitions Mountains in Gold Canyon.

Water racing off the Superstitions in Gold Canyon! Estimated 3-4ft. deep. #azwx pic.twitter.com/OIys7O3hnh — Luke (@azweathergeek) July 24, 2017

9:47 a.m.:

Aerial footage from the east Valley showed roads and washes in areas of Apache Junction inundated with water. A woman had to be rescued from a stuck car at 16th Avenue and Saguaro in Apache Junction earlier in the day.

9:14 a.m.:

The Phoenix radar shows lots of rain moving around the Valley.

Phoenix radar at 9:10 a.m. on July 24, 2017.

7-DAY FORECAST

