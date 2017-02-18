KPNX
Close

LIVE BLOG: Storms hitting Phoenix area all weekend

12 News , KPNX 9:26 AM. MST February 18, 2017

• Flash flood watch through Sunday night

• More steady and heavier rain expected this afternoon

• To get the full forecast click here

9:24 a.m.

 

8:41 a.m.

 

Metrocenter area has received 0.16 inches of rain overnight

7:34 a.m.

Sky Harbor received 0.14 inches of rain

