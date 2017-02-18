LIVE BLOG: Storms hitting Phoenix area all weekend

• Flash flood watch through Sunday night
• More steady and heavier rain expected this afternoon
• To get the full forecast click here
9:24 a.m.
Expect a wet drive if you're about take a trip on Valley freeways. Here's I-10 near the L-101 interchange. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/RVFFhx9wVj— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 18, 2017
The rain is coming down in #Surprise! #12News #AZWX pic.twitter.com/keCHRlGuvd— Charly Edsitty (@CharlyEdsitty) February 18, 2017
8:41 a.m.
Metrocenter area has received 0.16 inches of rain overnight
7:34 a.m.
Sky Harbor received 0.14 inches of rain
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs