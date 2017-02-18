LIVE BLOG: Storms hitting Phoenix area all weekend

ADOT camara view from I-10 and Loop 101 (Photo: ADOT)

• Flash flood watch through Sunday night

• More steady and heavier rain expected this afternoon

9:24 a.m.

Expect a wet drive if you're about take a trip on Valley freeways. Here's I-10 near the L-101 interchange. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/RVFFhx9wVj — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 18, 2017

8:41 a.m.

Metrocenter area has received 0.16 inches of rain overnight

7:34 a.m.

Sky Harbor received 0.14 inches of rain

