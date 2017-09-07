LIVE BLOG: Dust hits the Valley in 'preview' storm

Dust, smoke and smog seen around Camelback Mountain Sept. 7, 2017.

Southwest portions of the Phoenix area were placed under a dust storm warning Thursday night.

The warning is in effect through 8 p.m.

The dust storm hit the Valley Thursday, while flash flood watches were place for more storm activity expected Friday and through the weekend.

