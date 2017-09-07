LIVE BLOG: Dust hits the Valley in 'preview' storm

Southwest portions of the Phoenix area were placed under a dust storm warning Thursday night.
The warning is in effect through 8 p.m.
The dust storm hit the Valley Thursday, while flash flood watches were place for more storm activity expected Friday and through the weekend.
MORE: Flash flood watch issued for Friday as Valley braces for storms
6:30 p.m.
DUST STORM WARNING until 800PM #PullAsideStayAlive. #AZWX pic.twitter.com/LZ0yvm2lQu— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 8, 2017
