Last of 3 Arizona storms brings familiar snow, rain

On Saturday evening, Jan. 21, 2017, we witnessed this gorgeous canopy of snow covered trees draped over our heads as we traveled south on 89A through Oak Creek Canyon. (Photo: Becky Wenger)

The last storm in a series of three winter storms that dumped heavy snow in northern Arizona and rain in the Valley over the weekend is making its way through the state Monday.

The area of low pressure is north of the Phoenix area but is pumping in more rain here in Phoenix and snow for the High Country. The Valley can expect more showers early Monday evening that will continue through the overnight hours.

The High Country could pick up another 6-10 inches of snow with windy, blizzard conditions and blowing snow that could cover roads quickly.

State Route 180, which ties Flagstaff to the Grand Canyon, is closed this afternoon due to weather conditions.

As for the Phoenix area, storms are moving northwest through the northern portion of the Valley Monday afternoon.

Here's what you need to know:

Main weather concerns this week :

- High Country snow

- Valley rain; flooding concerns

- Freezing temperatures

The details :

High Country snow – The final storm of the series will sweep through the state through early Tuesday morning. Snow was already falling in Flagstaff as of Sunday night and continued throughout the day Monday. A winter storm warning is in effect until 5 a.m. Tuesday from the Grand Canyon back to the White Mountains.

The snow has already caused a few High Country schools to divert from regular schedules.

Some forecast snow totals include: Flagstaff 8-12"; Show Low 4-6"; Payson 2-3"; Prescott 1-2".

Snow should begin to taper off heading into Tuesday morning, but travel will be very dangerous through Tuesday.

Valley rain – Right off the bat, not expecting anywhere near as much rain as occurred on Friday, with rain totals in the Valley likely being in the 0.25 to 0.50" range. Higher amounts will be in the higher terrain just north and east of the Valley where 1+ inches of rain is a possibility.

As a result, a flash flood watch has been issued for the Valley and surrounding areas through Monday. With the ground already wet from the rain over the past couple days, washes north and east of the Valley will likely start running very quickly tomorrow afternoon/evening.

Flooding has already caused road closures Monday with more expected to be off and on.

The best chance of rain here in the Valley currently looks like it will be from about 5 p.m. Monday through midnight. Skies will quickly clear on Tuesday.

Freezing temperatures – The storm will move out of the area Tuesday, but cold air will be left behind. Morning low temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday in the outlying areas of the Valley could drop into the low 30s to upper 20s. Would not be surprised if freeze warnings are issued later.

(© 2017 KPNX)