Johnson Elementary students learn about weather with fun experiments

Krystle Henderson gives a weather lesson at Johnson Elementary in Mesa on January 12, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

Have you ever seen a tornado in a jar? A group of students got to experience the phenomenon Thursday.

Meteorologist Krystle Henderson visited Johnson Elementary in Mesa to teach second grader students about weather using fun experiments.

In the lesson, each student made different cloud shapes out of cotton balls.

And Henderson made a rain storm in a vase.

The kids received their very own 12 News pencil, which pretty much guarantees an A+ on their weather homework.

