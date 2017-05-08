Isolated storms bring rain to Phoenix Monday night

Clouds build in the air near Superior, Arizona May 8, 2017. (Photo: Matt Pace/12 News)

Some isolated thunderstorms found their way into the Phoenix area Monday afternoon and evening, and more rain is on the way overnight.

The rainfall in the afternoon was mostly focused in the East Valley, headed northwest.

Once nightfall hit, isolated storms hit several parts of the Phoenix area, with one sweeping through southern Phoenix.

1022PM: Thunderstorm moving through south #Phoenix right now. Strong gusty winds and brief heavy rain likely. #12news #azwx pic.twitter.com/3AKmxlmQrb — Matt Pace (@MattPaceWeather) May 9, 2017

Monday evening to Tuesday afternoon is likely to be the time we see them most rain in the Phoenix area.

The precipitation comes on the heels of a major cool-down following Phoenix's first few days of 100-plus-degree temperatures of 2017.

The cooler weather isn't here to stay, though, as the end of the week is trending toward high-90s.

