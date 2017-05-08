Isolated storms bring rain to Phoenix Monday night

Some isolated thunderstorms found their way into the Phoenix area Monday afternoon and evening, and more rain is on the way overnight.
The rainfall in the afternoon was mostly focused in the East Valley, headed northwest.
Once nightfall hit, isolated storms hit several parts of the Phoenix area, with one sweeping through southern Phoenix.
@CaribeDevine @12NewsKrystle @12News it's raining in Chandler. Yay!! pic.twitter.com/88q1Rmxomm— Eddie Castillo (@EddieC66) May 9, 2017
1022PM: Thunderstorm moving through south #Phoenix right now. Strong gusty winds and brief heavy rain likely. #12news #azwx pic.twitter.com/3AKmxlmQrb— Matt Pace (@MattPaceWeather) May 9, 2017
Monday evening to Tuesday afternoon is likely to be the time we see them most rain in the Phoenix area.
The precipitation comes on the heels of a major cool-down following Phoenix's first few days of 100-plus-degree temperatures of 2017.
TRACK THE RAIN: Phoenix-area radar
Just like the best roller coaster ride ever! #12News #Phoenix #azwx pic.twitter.com/qV3amr3faU— Krystle Henderson (@12NewsKrystle) May 8, 2017
The cooler weather isn't here to stay, though, as the end of the week is trending toward high-90s.
