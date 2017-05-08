Isolated storms bring rain to Phoenix area

Some isolated thunderstorms have found their way into the Phoenix area Monday afternoon, and more rain could be on the way after nightfall.
The rainfall is mostly focused in the East Valley, headed northwest.
Monday evening to Tuesday afternoon is likely to be the time we see them most rain in the Phoenix area.
419PM: Isolated showers and thunderstorms across Central #Arizona this afternoon. #12news #azwx pic.twitter.com/EGLa0EmYdR— Matt Pace (@MattPaceWeather) May 8, 2017
The precipitation comes on the heels of a major cool-down following Phoenix's first few days of 100-plus-degree temperatures of 2017.
TRACK THE RAIN: Phoenix-area radar
Just like the best roller coaster ride ever! #12News #Phoenix #azwx pic.twitter.com/qV3amr3faU— Krystle Henderson (@12NewsKrystle) May 8, 2017
