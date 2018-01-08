How to prepare for Northern Arizona snow on the way

The owner of University Auto Repair, Heath Harris, explains what drivers should check in their vehicles before going on a drive where they may come across snow, Jan. 8, 2017. (Photo: Jessica De Nova/12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – People in Northern Arizona are expecting 1-3 inches of snow by midweek and some business owners have tips on how to prepare for the first measurable snowfall of the season.

With all the beautiful sunshine Arizonans had seen throughout the winter, it was hard to believe Monday that the white stuff was on the way, but as the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) warns, if drivers are going to hit the road, they should be ready to layer up in case they get caught in a snowstorm.

The owner of University Auto Repair, Heath Harris, said you don’t just have to protect yourself from the elements. Harris recommended drivers get their cars checked out by a mechanic they can trust.

“Get your tires checked, your brakes checked, your oil, all the fluid levels," Harris said. "They should be able to load-test your battery for you and check the whole exhaust system from front to back."

Harris said it’s important for people to drive slowly, make sure their windows are clean and their lights and windshield wipers are in good condition.

“A good wiper blade, in two passes, should clean all of the moisture off the windshield,” Harris explained.

Harris said it is always smart to travel with an ice scraper and brush, a full tank of gas, tire chains and to tell someone where you’re headed.

To snow prep, one must have supplies. The owner of HomCo Lumber and Hardware, Mike Brackin, said his store had plenty of snow blowers, shoe chains and snow melt. Brackin said supplies for snow preparation usually fly off the shelves as soon as the first big storm hits, but “there’s always people who wait until the last minute.”

For those procrastinators, Brackin said there is one tool -- tried and true -- always in stock at his store.

“Everyone needs a snow shovel,” Brackin said.

With so many options, choosing a shovel can be overwhelming, but Brackin said it is a good idea to go with, “whatever they feel comfortable using, generally they’ll pick something up that’s light.”

During a snowstorm, drivers could be stuck for hours or even days, so it’s important to remember to travel with water, non-perishable food and a warm blanket.

