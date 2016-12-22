Heavy rain brings flooding to Valley freeways

Floodwaters filled the I-17 underpass at Greenway Road on Dec. 22, 2016. (Photo: Nico Santos/12 News)

PHOENIX - Heavy rain in spots of the Valley Thursday morning caused flooding along Interstate 10 and Interstate 17.

The driver of a sedan got stuck in a wash after the I-17 underpass at Greenway Road flooded.

The man had help pushing his car to safety and was not insured, but both east and westbound traffic on Greenway Road bottlenecked as ADOT crews worked to drain the flooded rainwater.

Greenway underpass at I17 is flooded with a stranded car in the left lane. #azwx #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/yZFgq3jR49 — Louis Fleming (@fleming_louis) December 22, 2016

Drivers were urged to use Thunderbird Road as an alternative exit and entrance for I-17.

Greenway Road at I-17 reopened just after 1:30 p.m.

Crews also had to pump floodwaters off I-10 at 59th and 67th avenues.

On I-10 at 67th Ave, the water has been pumped off the road and all lanes are moving in both directions. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/CJO61VQj0k — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 22, 2016

The City of Phoenix transportation department said North Valley Parkway was also closed due to flooding Thursday morning between Dixilata and Sonoran Desert drives.

