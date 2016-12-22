KPNX
Close

Heavy rain brings flooding to Valley freeways

Roadway flooding caused drivers to take alternate routes to bypass mishaps.

12 News , KPNX 5:33 PM. MST December 22, 2016

PHOENIX - Heavy rain in spots of the Valley Thursday morning caused flooding along Interstate 10 and Interstate 17.

The driver of a sedan got stuck in a wash after the I-17 underpass at Greenway Road flooded.

The man had help pushing his car to safety and was not insured, but both east and westbound traffic on Greenway Road bottlenecked as ADOT crews worked to drain the flooded rainwater.

 

Drivers were urged to use Thunderbird Road as an alternative exit and entrance for I-17.

Greenway Road at I-17 reopened just after 1:30 p.m.

Crews also had to pump floodwaters off I-10 at 59th and 67th avenues.

The City of Phoenix transportation department said North Valley Parkway was also closed due to flooding Thursday morning between Dixilata and Sonoran Desert drives.

Copyright 2016 KPNX


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories