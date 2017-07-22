Heavy rain again moves in from north of the Phoenix area

Storms north of Phoenix seen from CityCam North (Photo: City of Phoenix)

PHOENIX - Storms forming north of the Phoenix area could again bring downpours to the Valley.

The National Weather Service said Phoenix has a 10 percent chance of seeing thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and a 30 percent chance in the evening, mainly before midnight.

TRACK STORMS: http://12ne.ws/2t3aVLW

5:30 p.m. - Parts of the Valley saw wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Impressive wind gust speeds right now #12news pic.twitter.com/nruqht5aGs — Kristen Keogh (@KristenKeogh) July 23, 2017

5:12 p.m. - Scattered storms over higher terrain in the central and eastern part of the state again moved southwest into the central deserts, including the Phoenix area. The National Weather Service said Valley residents should expect localized, brief, heavy rain, especially in the foothills.

4:40 p.m. - Two storm cells moved through the Phoenix area – one affecting Loop 303 in the west Valley and another moving southwest from the Carefree/Cave Creek area.

4:15 p.m. - In the north part of the Valley, Surprise, Sun City West and north Scottsdale began to see some rain

Surprise, expect rain by about 4:15p. Watch out for lightning. #12news pic.twitter.com/1JCMKAgQ4t — Kristen Keogh (@KristenKeogh) July 22, 2017

2:45 p.m. - Thunderstorms began approaching the Carefree/ Cave Creek area from the north, according the National Weather Service.

1:05 p.m. - Storms forming in the White Mountains near Payson slowly made their way south.

© 2017 KPNX-TV