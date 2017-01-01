Happy and rainy 2017

PHOENIX - A storm is moving through Arizona on New Year's Day.
Another round of rain is in our state, expected to clear out by this afternoon.
Temperatures forecasted to be below average and chances of rain the first week of the year.
Happy #NewYear! This has been the wettest New Year’s in over 110 years for #Phoenix! Details: https://t.co/iJZz3vpb7r #azwx pic.twitter.com/nWnUTOY9FO— Matt Pace (@MattPaceWeather) January 1, 2017
As far as the High Country is concerned, snow was expected to begin above 6,000 feet, and Flagstaff is expected to get 1 to 2 inches of snow.
