Happy and rainy 2017

PHOENIX - A storm is moving through Arizona on New Year's Day.

Another round of rain is in our state, expected to clear out by this afternoon.

Temperatures forecasted to be below average and chances of rain the first week of the year.

As far as the High Country is concerned, snow was expected to begin above 6,000 feet, and Flagstaff is expected to get 1 to 2 inches of snow.

