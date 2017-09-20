Frost and freeze likely for San Francisco Peaks and Mogollon Rim this week

Snow on the San Francisco Peaks, Nov. 3, 2014. (Photo: Calvin Johnson, Leupp, Ariz.)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - The San Francisco Peaks, Flagstaff area and the Mogollon Rim are expected to be met with cooler temperatures, causing some frost and possible snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Northern Arizona will experience strong, breezy winds Thursday and possible showers Friday.

Breezy winds through Thursday will give way to cooler weather Friday into the weekend. First freeze along the rim likely this weekend. #azwx pic.twitter.com/j4B7Emk5TC — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) September 19, 2017

Additionally, there is a 20 percent chance of precipitation for the San Francisco Peaks Friday which could lead to the first dusting of snow on the peaks this season.

The weather service said to expect freezing temperatures for much of the High Country Saturday and Sunday mornings.

