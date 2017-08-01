Tuesday morning forecast Aug 1

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mother claims school letter body-shamed child
-
Mesa football coach dies after a bar fight
-
1 person shot, 3 arrested in a shooting at Chandler gas station
-
Giving money to panhandlers may do more harm then good.
-
Hamilton High School coach, teacher, killed in crash
-
Joe Arpaio found guilty of criminal comtempt
-
McCain begins brain cancer treatment in Arizona
-
Man in hospital after doing a backflip off bridge
-
Why McCain voted 'no' on Obamacare repeal
-
Serviceman's family left without air conditioning
More Stories
-
3 arrested after double shooting at Chandler gas…Jul 31, 2017, 8:52 p.m.
-
Mom to state: Daughter's weight is none of their businessJul 31, 2017, 4:33 p.m.
-
Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio found…Jul 31, 2017, 11:24 a.m.